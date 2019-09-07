Home Cities Chennai

‘Report what you see, don’t create drama’

Reporting emergencies can be taxing and complex in more ways than one.

Published: 07th September 2019 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Dia Rekhi 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Reporting emergencies can be taxing and complex in more ways than one. This issue was captured in the panel discussion that took place as part of MOP Vaishnav College’s two-day Media Conclave 2019 on Responsible Journalism on Friday. The conclave was inaugurated with an address by Justice CK Prasad, chairman of the Press Council of India, and saw keen participation from students from different colleges in the city. 

The panel discussion on ‘Reporting emergencies responsibly’ was moderated by RK Radhakrishnan, associate editor, Frontline. A panel including D Krishnan, former photo editor, The Hindu; Maya Sharma, executive editor (South), NDTV Bengaluru, and CS Koteeswaran, assistant editor, Politics, DT Next narrated how they respond to reporting an emergency — the challenges, moral complexities and maintaining a balance between objectivity and empathy.

“Emergencies are not a time to guess and speculate,” said Maya. “You must only put out facts. You should not put out things you’re not sure about because it can create panic. I would say it is better to err on the side of less information rather than putting out false information. In times of emergencies, a journalist is also performing a social service so it is essential to put out things that are of practical use to people such as helplines and keeping people informed of where there is help required.”

Maya emphasised on the challenges that she faced as a woman on the field — be it the basic facilities like not having access to food, water or no access to a toilet for hours on end. She said it was imperative to not get emotionally affected or overwhelmed by the enormity of a tragedy too. She recounted how emotionally draining it was to cover something like the tsunami that hit Chennai in 2004.

RK Radhakrishnan spoke of the harrowing and haunting experience while covering the tsunami. “We don’t forget a tragedy,” he said. “We remember exactly where we were and what we were doing that day. I remember accompanying the coast guard and once I came back, I could not type a word for three hours because of the surge of grief that I was struck with.”

Krishnan spoke about the importance of visuals while reporting emergencies and how one should be responsible when it comes to putting out images in the media. Through his presentation, he showed instances where editorial calls were taken keeping in mind that pictures of bloodshed and dead bodies should be avoided on the front page and how in two different instances this was used — an incident when a man was attacked after getting too close to a tiger in a zoo and during the Zaveri bazaar blasts in Mumbai.

“For photographers, we always shoot first and ask questions later. We are the eyes of the people so we must show what is happening there. If the emotion happens, then you can capture it. But if there is nothing like that, it should not be created,” he said.

Koteeswaran spoke of the ills of sensationalism. “When reporting emergencies, it is important for a journalist to cut the emotion and respond to the situation,” he said. “It is important to report what is happening on the ground, give people information that they should know and report what you see and not create drama. Remember that in an emergency, everyone is a stakeholder so you talk to people other than just officials.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp