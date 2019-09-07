Home Cities Chennai

Small businesses, big ideas

Amid corporate head honchos and aspiring entrepreneurs, four small-scale businesses from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were conferred the Chinnikrishnan Innovation Award

Published: 07th September 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

The award function was held at Kamaraj Arangam  Debadatta Mallick

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Innovation was the buzzword at Kamaraj Arangam on Wednesday. The stage was decked up with four picture panels, each featuring a stepwise innovation across different time periods in various fields like transport, music, book and communication. The hall was filled with aspiring entrepreneurs and corporate honchos who had gathered for the eighth edition of the Chinnikrishnan Innovation Awards put together by CavinKare and Madras Management Association.

This year, the award was conferred to four entrepreneurs with small-scale businesses from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry under Innovation and Great Ideas category. The chief guest was Harsh C Mariwala, Marico Ltd. Other veterans from different industries graced the event.“We are delighted to acknowledge the evolution of Chinnikrishnan Innovation Award. It has helped many small-scale entrepreneurs to innovate and scale up their businesses. The award stands a testimony for the recognition of path-breaking entrepreneurs that are transforming India,” said CK Ranganathan, chairman and managing director, CavinKare.

S Rajarathnam was awarded for his innovation in production of high-yielding plant saplings through leaf propagation. R Niveda and S Gowtham were awarded for their creation and production of Bliss Natural — a completely biodegradable natural sanitary pad made with kenaf fiber. V Prasanna, Ravi VN and Gautham Jayaram were awarded for conceptualising South Asia’s only glass bottomed semi submarine vessel, MV Seashine, at Andaman and Nicobar islands. Under Great Ideas, Prajwel Karuna was awarded for a smart intravenous dripper that controls the drip flow intelligently and allows healthcare professionals to monitor the flow remotely.

“This award is an inspiration for youngsters. Last year, I was one among the audience and this year I’m on the stage. It’s a team effort and our mentors guided us effectively. We wanted to do something for the health sector. Our idea will be a boon to hospitals, patients and healthcare professionals in times to come,” said Karuna.The call for nomination process received 396 applications across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Commemorated in memory of the late R Chinnikrishnan, the award was instituted in 2011.

Since its inception, the award has recognised 25 small-scale businesses that are unique and scalable for their innovative processes. Spread across two categories — innovation and great ideas. Winners of the innovation award are also mentored by CavinKare to provide support on marketing, finance, designing, packaging, R&D, and HR. Introduced last year, the Great Ideas category aims to recognise and foster the next big idea, which can become a business opportunity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp