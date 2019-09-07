Small businesses, big ideas

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Innovation was the buzzword at Kamaraj Arangam on Wednesday. The stage was decked up with four picture panels, each featuring a stepwise innovation across different time periods in various fields like transport, music, book and communication. The hall was filled with aspiring entrepreneurs and corporate honchos who had gathered for the eighth edition of the Chinnikrishnan Innovation Awards put together by CavinKare and Madras Management Association.

This year, the award was conferred to four entrepreneurs with small-scale businesses from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry under Innovation and Great Ideas category. The chief guest was Harsh C Mariwala, Marico Ltd. Other veterans from different industries graced the event.“We are delighted to acknowledge the evolution of Chinnikrishnan Innovation Award. It has helped many small-scale entrepreneurs to innovate and scale up their businesses. The award stands a testimony for the recognition of path-breaking entrepreneurs that are transforming India,” said CK Ranganathan, chairman and managing director, CavinKare.

S Rajarathnam was awarded for his innovation in production of high-yielding plant saplings through leaf propagation. R Niveda and S Gowtham were awarded for their creation and production of Bliss Natural — a completely biodegradable natural sanitary pad made with kenaf fiber. V Prasanna, Ravi VN and Gautham Jayaram were awarded for conceptualising South Asia’s only glass bottomed semi submarine vessel, MV Seashine, at Andaman and Nicobar islands. Under Great Ideas, Prajwel Karuna was awarded for a smart intravenous dripper that controls the drip flow intelligently and allows healthcare professionals to monitor the flow remotely.

“This award is an inspiration for youngsters. Last year, I was one among the audience and this year I’m on the stage. It’s a team effort and our mentors guided us effectively. We wanted to do something for the health sector. Our idea will be a boon to hospitals, patients and healthcare professionals in times to come,” said Karuna.The call for nomination process received 396 applications across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Commemorated in memory of the late R Chinnikrishnan, the award was instituted in 2011.

Since its inception, the award has recognised 25 small-scale businesses that are unique and scalable for their innovative processes. Spread across two categories — innovation and great ideas. Winners of the innovation award are also mentored by CavinKare to provide support on marketing, finance, designing, packaging, R&D, and HR. Introduced last year, the Great Ideas category aims to recognise and foster the next big idea, which can become a business opportunity.