Woman’s body found in forest; cops suspect rape

CHENNAI : A 38-year-old woman has been found murdered near her house in Kancheepuram district. Her body was found in a state of undress, suggesting she could have been raped, said the police.On Thursday morning, after her husband and children left for work and school, the deceased went with her in-laws to a nearby hillock to fetch some dry wood. All of them returned home in the evening, but the woman went back to the forest saying she had left behind a bundle of wood. As she did not return, her family set out on a search.

A few villagers and her family members went over to the hillock and searched there. They found her body there, on the ground, with injury marks on the throat. There was a bundle of dry wood near her body, probably the ones she went to fetch. “The incident spot is just about 750 metres from her house. None of her gold jewellery are missing,” said the police.

Police suspect she could have been murdered by someone known to her, probably from the same village. “They could have followed her into the forest, knowing that she is alone, and attacked her,” said an official.

