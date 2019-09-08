Days before betrothal, woman ends her life 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Koyambedu on Friday night, just two days before her engagement. The deceased has been identified as Priyanka, daughter of Ramakrishnan and a resident of Chinmaya Nagar.

”On Friday night, Priyanka did not step out of her room for a long time and her father Ramakrishnan broke open the door, only to find his daughter hanging from the ceiling,” said a police officer.

On information, Koyambedu police sent her body for post-mortem to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. Preliminary inquiry revealed that Priyanka was not interested in marriage and was being forced by her parents. Ramakrishnan has been detained for interrogation. Further investigation is on.

In another case, a 26-year-old man was found hanging in his rented premises in Virugambakkam, in the wee hours of Saturday. The deceased, B Iqbal of Virugambakkam, became addicted to liquor after a relationship break-up and stopped going to work.

Meanwhile, his roommates reached the room around 4.30 am after work and were shocked to see Iqbal hanging from the ceiling. On information, Virugambakkam police retrieved his body and sent it for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further inquiry is on. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

