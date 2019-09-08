Home Cities Chennai

Days before betrothal, woman ends her life 

A 29-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Koyambedu on Friday night, just two days before her engagement.

Published: 08th September 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Koyambedu on Friday night, just two days before her engagement. The deceased has been identified as Priyanka, daughter of Ramakrishnan and a resident of Chinmaya Nagar.

”On Friday night, Priyanka did not step out of her room for a long time and her father Ramakrishnan broke open the door, only to find his daughter hanging from the ceiling,” said a police officer. 

On information, Koyambedu police sent her body for post-mortem to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. Preliminary inquiry revealed that Priyanka was not interested in marriage and was being forced by her parents. Ramakrishnan has been detained for interrogation. Further investigation is on. 

In another case, a 26-year-old man was found hanging in his rented premises in Virugambakkam, in the wee hours of Saturday. The deceased, B Iqbal of Virugambakkam, became addicted to liquor after a relationship break-up and stopped going to work.

Meanwhile, his roommates reached the room around 4.30 am after work and were shocked to see Iqbal hanging from the ceiling. On information, Virugambakkam police retrieved his body and sent it for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further inquiry is on. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
suicide chennai crime
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp