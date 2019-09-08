Home Cities Chennai

In a few months, Chennai residents will pay water bill based on usage

The Metrowater board has started installing digital meters in the city and once the process is completed, the water charges will be collected based on the usage, just like the electricity bill.

Published: 08th September 2019 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai metro water lorry image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai metro water lorry image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

In a few months from now, Chennai residents will be paying their water bill based on the number of litres they consume, if the Metrowater board’s plan goes as per the script.

The board has started installing digital meters in commercial and semi-commercial water connections in parts of the city.

After January 2020, the meters will be installed in household connections too. Once the process is completed, the water bill for the households will be calculated based on the meter readings. Currently, the city residents pay a fixed tariff irrespective of the quantum of the water they consume.

The main objective is conservation of water since metered billing would make the users be prudent.

This would be the first time the Chennai residents would pay for water based on the quantum of consumption.

Earlier attempts for metered billing a few years ago were failed due to many reasons, including public opposition and faulty meters.

The Metrowater officials say the new digital meters are accurate and the earlier problems will not repeat. The Metrowater board is bearing the cost of the digital meters and the users will not be charged.

The officials said the water charges and slab rates would the same as what was revised in 2018 (see table).

Though the rates were fixed by the board and even revised occasionally, they were so far implemented only for commercial establishments since the water meters were not installed in most of domestic connections.

For domestic connections, Rs 4 will be charged for every kilolitre (KL), upto monthly consumption of 10 KL. For a consumption between 11 to 15 KL, Rs 16 will be charged for every KL. Between 15 to 24 KL, the rate is Rs 24 per KL and for 25 KL and above, it is Rs 40.

The whole concept of water metering was a much-debated one as residents and activists took opposing stances.

Some argued that the method of metering will be pointless as the board does not supply water round the clock to houses even within the Chennai Corporation limit.

But keeping in mind that water is a finite source, others argue that consumption will come down only if people knew how much they use and pay accordingly.

But officials said that water charges will not be levied when there is no supply.

“The existing meters (earlier installed in a few areas) sometimes show wrong readings and are prone to making errors.

"The new digital ones are manufactures by a french company and is tested at the Fluid Control Research Institute at Kerala before coming here. Also as and when added areas come under the water supply network, meters will be provided to them,” a Metrowater board official said.

As the first step towards this initiative which is funded by Smart City Mission, 600-odd digital water meters are being installed in commercial and water-intensive establishments located in Adyar, Velachery, Thiruvanmiyur, and Besant Nagar which fall come under zone 13.

In the next six months, a total of 12,708 digital meters will be installed in commercial, semi-commercial and other water-intensive establishments that consume more than five lakh litres of water per month.

Also, old manual meters will be replaced with the new ones and buildings that never had meters will be fitted with the digital meters.

Previously, manual meters installed by the board for commercial buildings started to dysfunction due to fluctuating water supply.

Officials said as the meters that will be installed now will give only automated reading, scope for error is low comparatively.

“Metro Water workers had to physically enter badly maintained sumps to take note of the reading once in a month. With the new meters, such a system doesn’t need to be followed anymore. Each meter will be connected to the Metro Water server and residents and officials alike can check it there,” said a senior official.

In the first phase, water-intensive bulk consumers like malls, marriage halls, and hotels will be fitted with digital meters and this work is expected to be completed by January 2020.

Once this is completed, as a part of the second phase, the meters will be installed in all domestic households.

Present water charge rate according to consumption
Type of establishment Metered in (Kilo Litre -KL) Unmetered in (Kilo Litre -KL)
Private Hospitals

Upto 500 KL- Rs 85 per KL

Above 500 KL- Rs 140 per KL

 Rs 1400 per month
 
All other comercial establishments Above 500 KL-Rs 100 per KL Rs 1200 per month
Partly Commercial

Upto 10 KL- Rs 8 per KL

1 to 15 KL -Rs 25 per KL

Above 15 KL- Rs 40 per KL

 Rs 250 per month
Private educational setups Rs 70 per KL for entire quantity Rs 650 per month
Govt hospitals Rs 35 per KL for entire quantity Rs 350 per month
All other partly commercial establishments Rs 50 per KL for entire quantity Rs 500 per month
Domestic

Upto 10 KL- Rs 4 per KL

11 to 15 KL- Rs 16 per KL

15 to 25 KL- Rs 24 per KL

Above 25 KL- Rs 40 per KL

 Upto 10 KL- Rs 4 per KL

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai chennai metro Chennai water chennai metro water chennai water meter
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp