Three teenagers celebrating friend’s birthday drown in Chennai beach

Four Class 10 boys got pulled into the ocean by a giant wave while taking a swim on Saturday evening. Bodies of three have washed ashore until Sunday evening and one more is still missing.

Published: 08th September 2019 11:45 PM

Children play in the sea at Kasimedu beach. (Photo | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Birthday celebrations turned fatal for three class 10 boys who drowned in the sea near Thiruvotriyur on Saturday evening. One more boy who was also pulled into the waters is still missing until Sunday evening.

Police said, Rakesh (15) a resident of Balajipalayam at Manali in Chennai, was a class 10 student studying in a government school in Manali. He was celebrating his birthday on Saturday and seven of his classmates visited him at his house to wish him.

"After cutting a cake at Rakesh's house at around 3pm, all of them decided to go to the KVK Kuppam beach at Thiruvotriyur. They all cycled to the beach that is five kilometers away from Rakesh's house,"
said a police officer.

Out of the eight students, four decided to take a bath in the beach while the other four sat on the shore dipping their legs in the water. Those who got into the sea are Danush, Jayabharathi, Gokulnath and
Sunil Kumar, all aged 15.

"At around 5pm all four boys were caught in a giant wave and were pulled into the sea. The other four boys screamed for help and the fishermen ran to help the boys," said a police officer.

The Security Coastal Guard (SCG) and fishermen in fibre boat searched for the boys after being alerted. The fishermen spotted Danush's body and brought it ashore.

The search was halted on Saturday night since it was dark. On Sunday morning Sunil Kumar's body washed ashore near Kasimedu while Jayabharathi's body on Sunday evening. There is no sign of  Gokulnath said the police.

Meanwhile, the local residents staged a protest in front of the police station claiming that the people taking bath are hit against the groynes and lose their lives.

The Thiruvottiyur police registered a case and sent the bodies to the Stanley Government Hospital. Further investigations are on.

