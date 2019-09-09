Bridge without railing in Chennai's Thiruverkadu poses risk to motorists

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Lack of railings on both sides of the Thiruverkadu bridge across the Cooum River located in the western part of Chennai is posing a grave risk to motorists crossing the stretch. Due to this, motorists plying through the route fear they could skid and fall into the Cooum River, especially during the rainy seasons.

The bridge, which is part of Thiruverkadu Salai, connects vehicles to the interior parts of the locality. Even MTC buses, metro water, and sewage tankers ply through this bridge every day. ‘With thorny bushes and tall trees grown on both sides, it can be life-threatening if somebody falls,’’ said A Krishnan, a motorist.

Beneath the bridge, the Cooum is only filled with sewage and garbage. TNIE had also reported on August about ‘unchecked sewage’ being let into the river beneath the bridge. However, the bridge nor the river has received much attention from the government authorities.

About 10,000 residents live in surrounding areas such as Balaji Nagar, Munuswamy Nagar and Kaveri Nagar and all of them use the bridge to go to Poonamalle. Apart from motorists, the bridge is also crucial for the public to reach the Thiruverkadu Municipality while the popular Thiruverkadu temple is also on the other side of the bridge.

‘‘In the nights, it is riskier as the lights on the bridge do not function. It poses a grave risk during rainy season as lorries and buses speed through using high beam light. What will old people riding two-wheelers do?’’ questioned Ganesh Kumar, a resident of Balaji Nagar, a residential locality adjacent to the bridge.

Besides the Thiruverkadu Municipality Office just being 200 metres away from the bridge, many shops, apartments, restaurants have cropped up in the locality which has increased vehicle patronage on the bridge. More so because of this, the locals feel the bridge has to be repaired at the earliest.

When contacted by Express, a Public Works Department official said they were aware of the issue and officials would inspect the place.