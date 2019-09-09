Brother-in-law held for murdering man

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A house painter was arrested on Sunday for murdering his brother-in-law, an auto driver (31), at Semmanchery. According to police, S Kannan of Tsunami Nagar in Semmanchery was married to Shanti. The couple have a son and daughter. The couple is understood to have had frequent fights over Kannan’s addiction to alcohol.

Recently, Shanti moved out of the house along with her children, and went to stay with her brother K Raja, a house painter. On Saturday night, Kannan went to Raja’s house to convince Shanti to return home. However, a squabble ensued which quickly escalated into a fight.

Raja suddenly attacked Kannan with knife. The latter, who collapsed with bleeding injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared brought dead.