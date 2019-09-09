Home Cities Chennai

CLRI footpath not fit for pedestrians to walk on

Merely 10 inches wide, the footpath on one of the busiest roads in the city, has left pedestrians clinging to the wall adjacent to it while attempting to walk on it.

Published: 09th September 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

The footpath is merely 10-ft wide. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For many years now, the footpath near the Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI) on Sardar Patel Road, has been making a mockery of pedestrians. Merely 10 inches wide, the footpath on one of the busiest roads in the city, has left pedestrians clinging to the wall adjacent to it while attempting to walk on it.

“There are always vehicles coming from behind so you have to be doubly careful. If we are to walk on it, we have to hold onto the wall,” said Srividya K, a student.At best, the platform is a space that one can stand on briefly, to make way for speeding vehicles. However, when pedestrians realise that it is impossible to continue walking, they often get onto the roads, taking motorists by surprise.

“The total width of the footpath should vary from at least 3.3 metres (roughly 10.8 feet) to 6.5 metres (21.3 feet) in a commercial zone, according to the Indian Roads Congress,” said Aswathy Dilip, senior programme manager at the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP).This would mean that this particular stretch, with a width of barely one foot, falls short by around nine feet.

“If it had been any other road, it may not be this difficult, but this is a very crowded stretch and so it merits a safe road for pedestrian traffic,” said Sadasivan P, who takes the bus to Tharamani from the CLRI bus stop, adding that the footpath has been this way for many years now.Similarly, after the arterial Velachery Main Road opposite Phoenix MarketCity was cut for undertaking stormwater drain works, the footpath has now disappeared.

“Even earlier, the footpath was not great, but we could walk on it. Now after the road has been dug up and closed again, they have not relaid the footpath,” said Kathir P, a resident of Velachery.When contacted, a Corporation official of the Bus Route Road (BRR) department said that he will look into the issue.

