Dealer fined for selling used car as new model

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A city consumer forum has directed Hyundai Motors India limited and Tafe Access Limited to pay Rs 3,98,731 to a city resident or give him a new vehicle by taking back the old one. Kamalchand Chhajer of Sowcarpet submitted that he paid for a 2008 model of Hyundai i10 car. However, the company provided him a 2007 model with defects. After insurance and banking formalities through which the full payment was completed, the showroom delivered the car on March 5, 2008, which was of a 2007 model. With scratches across and the speedometer clocking a total of 500 km, the car was delivered in the night, the complainant submitted.