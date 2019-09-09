Home Cities Chennai

Fruit waste turns into toilet cleaner

Toilet cleaners and dish washing liquids are given to sanitary workers  free of cost. Deepa says it takes about an hour to spread all the fruit peels and keep them for drying.

Published: 09th September 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

A worker processing orange and mausambi peels to make organic liquid detergent, at composting yard in Naravarikuppam panchayat | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: While big city corporations are still struggling to segregate domestic wastes at source, a town panchayat on the city’s outskirts has not only managed to segregate waste, but make useful products out of it. Naravarikuppam town panchayat at Red Hills processes dry lemon, mausambi, and orange peel wastes into toilet cleaning liquids and provide them to public toilets in the panchayat.

Speaking to Express, G Deepa, in-charge of town panchayat’s composting yard, said about five kilograms of fruit waste is collected everyday from temples, fruit shops and markets in the panchayat.

“The fruit peels are left for drying for at least 10 days and then they are mixed with two kg of jaggery. About five kgs of fruit waste and jaggery is then mixed with 20 litres of water. This is kept closed in a drum for 15 days. The citrus becomes stronger each day and when the liquid turns dark yellow, we transfer it into one litre bottles,’’ she says. Everyday, at least five kg of fruit waste is collected and processed. The composting yard has five such drums. These liquids are given also to all government offices for toilet purposes.

Alongside this, the panchayat is also experimenting in making organic cloth washing liquid made of soap berries from soap nut tree grown in the yard. “We mix soap nuts with vinegar and it is kept in a closed container for 60-90 days. Currently, we have made two litres of that,’’ said Deepa.

Toilet cleaners and dishwashing liquids are given to sanitary workers free of cost. Deepa says it takes about an hour to spread all the fruit peels and keep them for drying.

For the last three months, the panchayat has also been processing citrus peels into dishwashing powder. “About five kg of fruit waste is processed into dish-washing powder and it is provided to all temples in the panchayat,’’ she says.

Officials believe making organic detergent can be emulated by Greater Chennai Corporation too.  G Sathish, Executive Officer, Naravarikuppam Town Panchayat, said, “Apart from bio-composting and vermi-composting, making organic floor and toilet cleaners have brought bio-waste going out of the composting yard to nil,’’ said Sathish.

“We will spread awareness about the way of doing it to residents as well,’’ the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp