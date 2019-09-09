Home Cities Chennai

IIT Madras plans to expand its foreign faculty and student-base in the next five years

Using the Rs 1,000 crore fund from the Centre of Foreign Studies, the institute plants to improve research activities and infrastructure to accommodate foreign students and faculty.

Published: 09th September 2019 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

IIT Madras (File Photo | PTI)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After gaining the prestigious Institutions of Eminence (IoE) tag, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IITM) is now focusing to add more foreign students and faculty members to its campus.

Officials in IITM said the institute is chalking out a special strategy to attract more students from overseas. It has decided to organize outreach and awareness programs in reputed universities across the globe to attract high performing students.

The institute will also promote its center of excellences along with researches and innovation carried out by different departments to draw foreign students to IITM for research activities.

Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (International and Alumni relations) of IITM, said the presence of foreign students and faculty members is necessary on the campus in order to make it more diverse.

Along with encouraging innovation and research activities, the presence of foreign students and faculty will also help in improving the global rankings of the institute, he said.

Many faculty members of IITM have been co-authoring multiple research papers for different journals with foreign academicians.

The institute wants such foreign faculty members to work with them over a long period of time, said an official from IITM.

“We participate in different education fairs organised overseas, but now we aim to intensify the process by participating in more such events. In such fairs, we will also advertise about the fellowships provided by the institute and the Centre for foreign students,” said Panchagnula.

Presently, there are over 100 foreign students on IITM campus but authorities have plans to increase the figure significantly by next year.

As per the IoE scheme, IITM will receive a fund of Rs 1000 crore for a period of five years from the Centre and the institute aims to utilize it in improving its infrastructure to accommodate foreign students and faculty and improve its research activities.

IITM officials said as the undergraduate course admission structure is done on basis of national entrance test, the prime focus now will be to attract post-graduate and PhD students from abroad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT Madras Foreign students foreign faculty Chennai Institutions of Eminence IoE
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp