Old proposal junked, new grade separator at Razack Garden?

The initial project has been cancelled due to the high cost of land acquisitions

Published: 09th September 2019 06:16 AM

File picture of the Anna Arch junction in Chennai

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Highways Department has scrapped the second-level grade separator planned at the Anna Nagar and Koyambedu junction, due to high land acquisition costs. Instead, it has come out with a new proposal, to build a grade separator at the Razack Garden intersection.

The initial `117 crore-Anna Arch Grade separator was proposed on November 1, 2010, and was cleared by the steering committee in December 2012 with four sections. The project’s first three sections have been completed: Koyambedu and Anna Nagar III avenue to Nelson Manickam road; Chennai central and Nelson Manickam road to Anna Nagar; and Nelson Manickam road to Chennai central. However, work on the fourth section, which was initially proposed as vehicular subway and was modified to a second-level grade separator to keep the Anna Arch in the existing original position, was yet to start. Now, seven years after the project was sanctioned, the Highways Department has ruled out its feasibility, and has asked the government to drop the section.

Sources say the decision was taken after a study conducted to reassess the need for such a project, based on present traffic movements. Based on the study, it was observed that the traffic flow from Anna Nagar to Koyambedu is only 1,567 passenger car units per hour which is 10.7 pc of total traffic at grade separator traffic.

Project not needed?
Sources in the Highways Department said that at present, traffic from Anna Nagar III Avenue to Koyambedu via the Anna Arch junction is managed by a traffic signal. The dispersing time of this traffic signal, the study claims, is only 25 seconds. It says, “within that time, the entire traffic is getting dispersed without disturbing mainstream traffic.”

“As there are alternative routes to connect Anna Nagar with Koyambedu, through Thirumangalam and Naduvankarai (via) Shanthi Colony, the proposed separator may not serve the purpose. Hence it is proposed to drop the grade separator,” said an official source.

New plan at Razack Garden
Now, as traffic flowing from the Nelson Manickan Road and Anna Arch junction creates a clog at the Razack Garden junction, it has been proposed to build a grade separator at that location. “The study showed the present traffic volume at the Razack Garden junction is 12,065 passenger car units per hour, which justifies the need for a grade separator there,” the official said.

The department is understood to have identified three congested junctions in that stretch -- D G Vaishnav College, Naduvankarai and Panchaliamman Koil.  The Highways department has proposed a fresh detailed feasibility study to decongest the above stretches.

