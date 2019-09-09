Remove posters on trees or face fine of Rs 25,000

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation has asked private organisations and individuals to remove advertisements put up on trees within 10 days or face a fine of Rs 25,000.“It is anti-nature to hit nails on trees to set up advertisement boards. Many metal rods and electric wires have been put up on trees for decoration. This reduces the lifetime of a tree.’’ Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said in release. He said violators will be held under Chennai Corporation Act and could face a jail term of upto three years.