Remove posters on trees or face fine of Rs 25,000
Greater Chennai Corporation has asked private organisations and individuals to remove advertisements put up on trees within 10 days or face a fine of Rs 25,000.
Published: 09th September 2019 06:15 AM | Last Updated: 09th September 2019 06:15 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation has asked private organisations and individuals to remove advertisements put up on trees within 10 days or face a fine of Rs 25,000.“It is anti-nature to hit nails on trees to set up advertisement boards. Many metal rods and electric wires have been put up on trees for decoration. This reduces the lifetime of a tree.’’ Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said in release. He said violators will be held under Chennai Corporation Act and could face a jail term of upto three years.