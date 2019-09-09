Home Cities Chennai

Teen stabbed to death in front of family at Besant Nagar beach

The deceased M Benny Raj of Shenoy Nagar in Aminjikarai was in the profession of playing percussion instrument in death processions.

Published: 09th September 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old youth was stabbed to death by a group of men in front of his mother, brother and friends at the Besant Nagar beach on Saturday night when they had come to witness the chariot procession at the Velankanni Church festival.

The deceased M Benny Raj of Shenoy Nagar in Aminjikarai was in the profession of playing percussion instrument in death processions.

“Around 11.30 pm Benny Raj, his mother Amal, brother and two friends were sitting behind the Karl Schmidt Memorial at the Elliot’s Beach. Benny had gone to play in the amusement rounds set up for the church festival. When he was returning to his family members, around seven youngsters got into an argument with him even as there were people sleeping around them after the chariot festival,” said a police officer.

Suddenly, one of them took out a knife and stabbed Benny Raj in his face, chest and abdomen several times in front of his family members and fled the spot. His mother, alarmed at seeing his son murdered, cried for help.

Benny Raj was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead and his body was sent to the mortuary.

The Shastri Nagar police have registered a case and begun investigation. Preliminary inquiries revealed that some youngsters from Kannagi Nagar had murdered Benny Raj and one of the suspects had been detained for interrogation.

Police said there was some alleged enmity in selling ganja in the area, which could have led to the murder of the teenager.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Besant Nagar murder crime
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp