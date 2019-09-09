Teen students caught stealing mobile phones

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two school students were caught by a resident when they were allegedly trying to steal mobile phones from a house at Koyambedu in the wee hours of Saturday. They were handed over to Koyambedu police. The boys were sent to an observation home at Kellys here, police said. Eleven phones were recovered from them. The duo were aged 15 and 12. While one was studying in Standard X, the other was in Standard VII, police said.

“Inquiries revealed that the two had stolen phones from houses that were kept open at night. Later, they had sold the instruments to service centres,” a police officer said. Police said the duo had allegedly stolen a garland made of currencies from a Vinayaka idol in a nearby locality recently. They were later sent to observation home at Kellys here.