The perfect weave

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Have you ever been curious to learn what weaving entails? Here’s your chance as Deepbluestories is conducting the fifth edition of its weaving workshop.

“In this beginner’s tapestry workshop, Prasida will cover all the basics required to start on the weaving journey,” said Deepti Chavan, co-founder at Deepbluestories. “She will be teaching how to dress the loom with a suitable warp, how to weave the first rows of weave, how to weave in various ways to create shapes and curves, and a demo session on the traditional handloom.” Prasida will be using the ‘box loom’ technique in the upcoming workshop specially designed for novices and curated in Cholamandal Artists’ Village. This workshop will help get a basic understanding of making home furnishing materials.

“India is home to some of the most skilled weavers in the world,” said Deepti. “There was once a time when this skill brought a lot of wealth to our nation until the beauty of handmade products were lost to the convenience of industrialisation. Slowly but surely, that convenience has lost its charm and there are more and more people who prefer the exclusivity and customisation of handmade goods.” Prasida aims to be one of the catalysts to revive this movement. She is a weaver with over 25 years experience in the art. She specialises in wall hanging techniques and home furnishings. She works on the 100-year-old traditional handloom and uses pure cotton for making these articles. She has also worked with contemporary artists in collaboration projects organised by Max Muller Bhavan.

The workshop will be held on September 14 from 10 am to 3 pm at Muktha, Cholamandal Artists' Village, Injambakkam. For details, contact Prasida 9449205647