Home Cities Chennai

The perfect weave

Have you ever been curious to learn what weaving entails? Here’s your chance as Deepbluestories is conducting the fifth edition of its weaving workshop.

Published: 09th September 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Have you ever been curious to learn what weaving entails? Here’s your chance as Deepbluestories is conducting the fifth edition of its weaving workshop.

Upon completion, participants
will get to carry their box
looms home

“In this beginner’s tapestry workshop, Prasida will cover all the basics required to start on the weaving journey,” said Deepti Chavan, co-founder at Deepbluestories. “She will be teaching how to dress the loom with a suitable warp, how to weave the first rows of weave, how to weave in various ways to create shapes and curves, and a demo session on the traditional handloom.” Prasida will be using the ‘box loom’ technique in the upcoming workshop specially designed for novices and curated in Cholamandal Artists’ Village. This workshop will help get a basic understanding of making home furnishing materials.

“India is home to some of the most skilled weavers in the world,” said Deepti. “There was once a time when this skill brought a lot of wealth to our nation until the beauty of handmade products were lost to the convenience of industrialisation. Slowly but surely, that convenience has lost its charm and there are more and more people who prefer the exclusivity and customisation of handmade goods.” Prasida aims to be one of the catalysts to revive this movement. She is a weaver with over 25 years experience in the art. She specialises in wall hanging techniques and home furnishings. She works on the 100-year-old traditional handloom and uses pure cotton for making these articles. She has also worked with contemporary artists in collaboration projects organised by Max Muller Bhavan.

Upon completion, participants will get to carry their box looms home and continue weaving as this is a slow and meditative craft, Deepti said.The workshop will be held on September 14 from 10 am to 3 pm at Muktha, Cholamandal Artists’ Village, Injambakkam. For details, contact Prasida 9449205647

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp