TN govt allocates Rs 7.5 crore to clear waterways to stave off floods

Virugambakkam Canal and Otteri Nullah are two other important waterways which only have been partially cleaned by PWD, said residents.

Published: 09th September 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: WITH just two months left for the northeast monsoon to set in, the State government has sanctioned Rs 7.5 crore to clear major canals and waterways in the city to avert floods. The PWD has prepared a list of 41 pre-monsoon works to be carried out in three major river basins in the city. This includes, Lower Palar basin in Kancheepuram, Araniyar basin and Kosathalaiyar basin in Tiruvallur.

The 41 works listed by PWD include removal of weeds and floating material from Velachery drainage canal, from surplus course of Nanmangalam, Kilkattalai, Sembakkam and Narayanapuram tank, from Perumbakkam surplus course, desilting of Thiruneermalai surplus course to Adyar River, from Kalipattur Maduvu, from Sriperumbadur tank surplus course among others. But residents and activists are sceptical, as previous promises to clear major canals prone to flooding have not fulfilled. At various spots in the city, portions of Buckingham Canal and Adyar River can be seen overflowing with garbage.

Virugambakkam Canal and Otteri Nullah are two other important waterways which only have been partially cleaned by PWD, said residents. Haris Sultan, a member of Arappor Iyakkam found that floating materials in the canal were being removed by earth movers and dumped on the banks of the canal. He also mentioned how the cleanup methods are unscientific in nature.

Balaji CR, another activist who regularly audits waterbodies said that PWD has been lethargic year after year about cleanup of waterways. “The estuary is not cleaned regularly, and smaller lakes like the ones in Ambattur and Velachery lake are often neglected. It is natural that sand piles up every year, but rivers Adyar and Cooum are totally forgotten about as they are considered to be dead,” he added.

