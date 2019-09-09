Home Cities Chennai

Youth inhales septic tank fumes while cleaning it, dies

A 24-year-old man died on Saturday after he fainted on inhaling toxic fumes, while trying to clear a blockage in a septic tank, and fell into it.

Published: 09th September 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man died on Saturday after he fainted on inhaling toxic fumes, while trying to clear a blockage in a septic tank, and fell into it. M Sampath Kumar, who was celebrating his birthday, had gone to get blessing from a priest near his house at Thiruninravur at around 7pm.

“The priest mentioned there was a blockage in the septic tank and his family was unable to use the toilet,” said a police officer. “Sampath volunteered to clear it though the priest told him he had arranged for someone to do the work. He opened the lid and used a stick to check the blockage. Suddenly, he swooned and fell into the tank,” the officer said.

Tragic end

Sampath Kumar’s friend Narendran was standing next to him and tried to catch him before he fell in, but in vain. Police and fire services were alerted but by the time he was retrieved from the septic tank, Kumar had already died, police said. Police said that the priest, Santhanam of Om Sakthi Nagar, was not at fault as he had told Kumar not to clear the blockage. Quoting family members of the deceased, police said Kumar was eager to get his elder sister married and had promised to take care of the wedding expenses. His father runs a petty shop in Tiruvallur while his mother does odd jobs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
septic tank death
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp