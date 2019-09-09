Youth inhales septic tank fumes while cleaning it, dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man died on Saturday after he fainted on inhaling toxic fumes, while trying to clear a blockage in a septic tank, and fell into it. M Sampath Kumar, who was celebrating his birthday, had gone to get blessing from a priest near his house at Thiruninravur at around 7pm.

“The priest mentioned there was a blockage in the septic tank and his family was unable to use the toilet,” said a police officer. “Sampath volunteered to clear it though the priest told him he had arranged for someone to do the work. He opened the lid and used a stick to check the blockage. Suddenly, he swooned and fell into the tank,” the officer said.

Tragic end

Sampath Kumar’s friend Narendran was standing next to him and tried to catch him before he fell in, but in vain. Police and fire services were alerted but by the time he was retrieved from the septic tank, Kumar had already died, police said. Police said that the priest, Santhanam of Om Sakthi Nagar, was not at fault as he had told Kumar not to clear the blockage. Quoting family members of the deceased, police said Kumar was eager to get his elder sister married and had promised to take care of the wedding expenses. His father runs a petty shop in Tiruvallur while his mother does odd jobs.