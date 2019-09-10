Home Cities Chennai

Advocates to boycott courts on Tuesday protesting against the transfer of Chief Justice Vijaya Tahilramani

Resolutions to this effect were adopted at the extraordinary general body meetings of the respective associations, on Monday.

Madras High Court Chief Justice V.K. Tahilramani (File Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Advocates across the State owing allegiance to various associations have unanimously decided to boycott the courts and tribunals on Tuesday (September 10) to register their protest against the order of the Supreme Court collegium transferring Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani to the High Court in Meghalaya.

Presided over G Mohanakrishnan, the Madras High Court Advocates Association (MHAA) passed a resolution, Monday morning. 

"In consultation with other Bar associations and to express our solidarity and wholehearted support to our Chief Justice V K Tahilramani on the issue of her transfer to Meghalaya High Court and thwart the assault on the Constitution and to protect the independence of the judiciary, we have unanimously resolved to abstain from all courts and tribunals on Tuesday (September 10)," the resolution said.

A section of advocates also protested on Monday against the arbitrary transfer of the Chief Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani to Meghalaya High Court.

Blocking the arterial NSC Bose Road at least 150 advocates belonging to various associations protested in front of the Aavin Gate of the Madras High Court campus.  

The advocates raised slogans demanding the revocation of the transfer order. They also claimed that the agitations will continue until the order is revoked.

Earlier, in the morning, CJ Tahilramani, who was said to have sent in her papers to the President of India, with a copy to the Chief Justice of India on September 6 did not carry out her functions.  

At least 75 cases listed for Monday before the division bench comprising the Chief Justice and M Duraisamy were posted before the second bench led by Justice Vineet Kothari.

Sources also confirmed that law minister C Vee Shanmugham met the Chief Justice at her residence on Monday afternoon.

