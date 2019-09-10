After seven years, Chennai's Anna Salai to be made two-way

CHENNAI: Seven years after Anna Salai stretch from LIC to Thousand Lights was made one way, Chennai traffic police are to introduce again two-way traffic on the stretch on Wednesday and Thursday on a trial basis.
Chennai Metro Rail was constructing an underground corridor for which the road was made one way in 2012. Now that CMRL work has been completed, the road is open for the public on a trial basis for two days, a release said.
Some important traffic changes are-
-
Vehicles from Anna Salai will not be allowed into General Patters Road.
-
Whites road from Royapettah Tower Clock will be made two way.
-
Vehicles plying from Whites Road into Smith road, can now take a right turn at Spencers Plaza.
-
Vehicles plying from Anna Statue towards Anna flyover now can pass through LIC, TVS and Thousand Lights.
-
Vehicles coming from Anna Salai are prohibited to go through Smith Road to reach Whites Road
-
Vehicles coming from Royapettah and Mylapore can reach Anna Salai either through Whites Road or GP Road
Detailed traffic changes
-
From Anna Salai and Whites Road intersection till Anna Salai and GP Road junction is to be converted into two-way traffic.
-
Existing one-way system on General Patters Road would be reversed, No entry from Anna Salai into GP Road.
-
Whites Road existing one-way converted into two-way.
-
Vehicles coming from Royapettah Tower Clock towards Anna flyover and traffic from Anna Salai flyover towards Royapettah Tower Clock will be allowed.
-
As existing one-way traffic is to be provided in Smith Road from Whites Road towards Anna Salai, motorists can take a right turn at that junction towards Spencers.
-
There is no change in the route for vehicles coming from Anna flyover towards Anna Statue.
-
Vehicle coming from Anna Statue towards Anna flyover (or) Teynampet can pass through LIC and TVS.
-
Vehicles coming from Anna Statue to Binny Road can take a right turn at Spencer's signal.
-
Vehicles coming from Bharathi Salai can reach Anna Salai via; GP Road and Whites Road.
-
Vehicles coming from West Cott Road (G.R.H) can reach Anna Salai via: G.P.Road (or) Whites road.
-
Vehicles coming from Binny Road can take a right turn at Spencers junction to go towards Anna flyover.
-
Vehicles from Binny Road can take a right turn at Spencers Junction and pass through Pattullos Road to reach Whites Road (or) Bharathi Salai.
-
Vehicles coming from Greams Road and Anna Flyover can take right turn and 'U' Turn at Anna Salai- Whites Road junction.
-
Vehicle coming from Anna Salai is prohibited to go through Smith Road to reach whites Road.
-
Vehicles which are coming from Conran Smith Road and Peters Road junction should not enter Thiru.Vi.Ka Road (via; Sathyam Theatre) - existing one-way system may be continued.
-
Vehicles which are going from Whites road to Anna Salai will take left turn towards Thiru-vi-ka road and reach Anna Salai via Sathyam theatre, Conran Smith road junction and Peters road.