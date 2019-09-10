After seven years, Chennai's Anna Salai to be made two-way

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven years after Anna Salai stretch from LIC to Thousand Lights was made one way, Chennai traffic police are to introduce again two-way traffic on the stretch on Wednesday and Thursday on a trial basis.

Chennai Metro Rail was constructing an underground corridor for which the road was made one way in 2012. Now that CMRL work has been completed, the road is open for the public on a trial basis for two days, a release said.



Some important traffic changes are-

Vehicles from Anna Salai will not be allowed into General Patters Road.

Whites road from Royapettah Tower Clock will be made two way.

Vehicles plying from Whites Road into Smith road, can now take a right turn at Spencers Plaza.

Vehicles plying from Anna Statue towards Anna flyover now can pass through LIC, TVS and Thousand Lights.

Vehicles coming from Anna Salai are prohibited to go through Smith Road to reach Whites Road

Vehicles coming from Royapettah and Mylapore can reach Anna Salai either through Whites Road or GP Road

Detailed traffic changes