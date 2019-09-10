Home Cities Chennai

Devoted to the environment

Attendees of the 10-day Dawoodi Bohra religious convention took a green step by reducing plastic usage and ensuring no food waste

Published: 10th September 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Bohra Muslims at the Ashara Mubaraka, held at Husaini Masjid (Photo |EPS)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Plastic cups strewn all ove r, trash bins b r i m m i n g w i t h disposable plates and cups, leftover food and mountains of garbage — this is a common sight at any mass gathering. But in the last 10 days, when nearly 35,000 Bohra Muslims gathered in the city to watch the live relay of the Dawoodi Bohra religious convention — Ashara Mubaraka, held at Husaini Masjid, Colombo — not a single grain of food was wasted. There was minimal use of plastic throughout the event.

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the spiritual leader of the international Dawoodi Bohra community, along with thousands of devout Muslims from around the world gather every year for 10 days to mourn the death of Imam Hussain — the grandson of Prophet Mohammed who was martyred along with his family members and companions in Karbala. “We have a team that gathers data on the number of people and the time they would be arriving, and communicate the details with the kitchen team.

Food is prepared accordingly and is served on a thaal (a traditional large steel plate for eight). Attendees are urged to ask only for what they require,” said Abbas F Ragib, secretary, Anjuman E Mohammedi, Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat Trust. Since eight people eat food from the same plate, they ensure that there are no leftovers.

“The thaals are made of steel and the cups in which we serve food are environment-friendly. At times, we are forced to use plastic spoons when there is a shortage, but we ensure that there is minimal usage of plastic,” said Juzer N Haji, joint secretary, Anjuman E Mohammedi, Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat trust. Every night, milk and water were distributed to the passersby in paper cups and steel glasses. After the meal, committee members examined every thaal and consumed any leftovers.

Even the sufrah (a square piece of cloth placed under the thaal) was checked for any morsels left behind. Any extra food was packed in containers and placed near the exit of the communal hall for members to take away. More leftovers were dispatched to designated distribution areas for the homeless and needy. “This is something that anyone can follow. Also, by opting for use-and-throw vessels, we reduced water usage,” said Juzer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashara Mubaraka Bohra Muslims Dawoodi Bohra religious convention Husaini Masjid Dawoodi Bohra community
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp