Egmore Court heritage building in Chennai lies idle

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The century-old heritage building of the Egmore Metropolitan Magistrate Court is yet to open its doors to the public. Despite the completion of construction of the building by the Public Works Department (PWD) several months back, the establishment has been lying idle with the fast track courts still operating out of Allikulam Campus.

The renovation activity, which began two years back, was carried out by the PWD in consultation with the National Centre for Safety of Heritage Structures for a sum of Rs 5 crore. It was completed in the end

of March 2019, said a senior official with the PWD.

In 1916, three Municipal Magistrate Courts were established by the British in Egmore, Saidapet and George Town. However, since then the old buildings have remained idle with no activity except for people

visiting the court, who take a look at the premises and click pictures. Grand arches, timber staircases and deep rosewood doors and windows give the Egmore Court a new look.

Since 2015, the Egmore Court was operating out of a separate premise in Allikulam market complex until a new modern multi-storeyed building was constructed for Rs 26 crore. A senior advocate at Egmore Court said, "After the PWD finished the entire renovation works at the heritage building, the model code of conduct was in place and that delayed the opening of the premises."

Speaking to Express, the secretary of Egmore Advocates Bar Association, Durai Kannan, said, "The proposal is to shift the fast track courts and land-grabbing offence courts functioning at Allikulam to here. However, the final decision has to be taken by the Heritage Committee of the High Court."

He said that the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court has also sought for the heritage premises to be utilised for the smooth functioning of the courts.