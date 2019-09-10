Father, daughter mowed down by car

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A 50-year-old man and his daughter, who were walking on the roadside, were run over by a car in its bid to avoid colliding with the truck running from the opposite direction. According to police, the deceased were identified as Ranganathan (50) and Aishwarya (22) from Kadapakkam near Cheyyur in Kancheepuram district. Ranganathan was an employee in a private firm and Aishwarya an engineering graduate.

“On Sunday evening, the duo were riding a bicycle to Chunambedu where they were to attend a wedding ceremony. After a while, since the tyre had lost air, they started walking down the Chunambedu-Marakkanam road,” said a police officer.

Around 4 pm, the driver of a speeding car Venkata Subramani (45), who tried to overtake a motorbike running ahead of the father-daughter duo, rammed them while he attempted to avert colliding with a truck coming fast from the opposite direction.

Some passersby and Venkata Subramani rushed them to the Chengalpattu government hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. The Chunambedu police have registered a case and arrested Venkata Subramani.