Insurance week: LIC Chennai division I celebrates Mega Utsav

 The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Chennai division I, on Monday observed a Mega Utsav at Kamarajar Arangam.

K Kadiresan, Zonal Manager, South Zone, LIC, presenting Jeeva Ratna award to an LIC agent during the 63rd anniversary celebrations | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Chennai division I, on Monday observed a Mega Utsav at Kamarajar Arangam. The Mega Utsav was the valedictory function of the Insurance week celebrations. The best performing agents from across the division were also felicitated on the occasion.

LIC officials said 1620 agents from all the branches of Chennai division I, which includes areas like Tambaram, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram, were shortlisted for the felicitation. The felicitation event of the agents was titled the Jeeva Ratna award function.

Zonal manager of South Zone, K Kadiresan gave away the prizes to the agents and encouraged them to carry on with the good work. He boosted the morale of the agents and appreciated their efforts and contribution towards the organisation.

LIC officials said the Jeeva Ratna award was conceptualised almost three years ago, to encourage the agents to perform better.”The idea behind felicitating and awarding the agents is to appreciate their hard work and encourage them to keep up their good work,” said a LIC official.

The division also observed the Insurance week as part of its celebrations of completing 63 years of operations. Different competitions among school children were conducted and the winners were awarded prizes at the event. The school children of different schools under the division, performed cultural activities at the function and enthralled the audience with their spectacular performances.A SoosaiManickam, senior divisional manager of LIC Chennai division I, delivered the welcome address while B Satyavathi regional manager (CC), LIC south zone, offered the vote of thanks.

