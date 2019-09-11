Fisheries University restrained from publishing results

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday restrained the Registrar, TN Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU), Nagapattinam, from publishing the results with regard to selection of Assistant Professors in faculty of Fisheries Engineering. Justice M Dhandapani granted the stay when a batch of writ petitions came up before him on Tuesday. The judge, however, allowed the students to attend the interview scheduled for September 12. According to the petitioners, the qualification prescribed in the advertisement and the TNJFU regulations are one and the same in respect of the faculty of Fisheries Sciences. But, there were some discrepancies.