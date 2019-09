Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on Sept 13

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Friday (Sept 13) from 9 am to 5 pm in these following areas. According to a statement from Tangedco, power supply will be resumed before 5 pm if work is completed. Here is the list.

ANNASALAI: Wallaja road, Kalaivanar Arangam, T.H. road (one part), Appavo Gramani st, Pachiappan st, Chinnathambi swami, Sivanatha salai, MLA Hostel, Marina, VSNL, Balamuthu, Thayar Sahib, Ellis Mukthurnisa Beuam all st, Unish ali st, Thipu sahib st, Gulam mukthurunisa st, State House Guest, Press club.

VELACHERY: Old Taramani, Mahathma Gandhi nagar, Anbazhagan nagar, Thiruvallur salai, Natarajan street, Seethapathy nagar, Jayanthi street, Gandhi salai, Thiruveethi amman koil st, Vellalar street.

PUZHAL: Gandhi st, Mariammal nagar, VOC st, Gurushanthi nagar, Polytechnic area, Meenakshi nagar, Kavankarai, Thandalkazhani, Jeeva st, Sakthivel nagar, Suraper, Puthagaram, JP Nagar, Ezhil nagar,

Shanmugapuram, Madanakuppam, Brindavan nagar, Indira nagar,Bharathidasan nagar, Sivaprakasam nagar.