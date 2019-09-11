Home Cities Chennai

When nature unleashes its wrath

There is no doubt that the water crisis in drought-affected areas is because of monsoon failure, yet one cannot deny the fact that this situation is because of man’s deeds.

Published: 11th September 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Not so long ago, scientists had predicted that climate change will make monsoons unpredictable. As a result, rain-fed food grain cultivation in South Asia will suffer and the total cereal production will go down. Unfortunately, that prediction is becoming true today as many parts of India are now battling severe drought while others are fighting rain fury.

There is no doubt that the water crisis in drought-affected areas is because of monsoon failure, yet one cannot deny the fact that this situation is because of man’s deeds. The situation across the globe is becoming so bad that there is only one thought that comes to mind — Is there nothing we can do against nature’s fury? But, does this question need an answer? Despite the scientific achievements that mankind has witnessed, we have never been able to question the invincibility of nature. While the textbooks are filled with lessons on natural calamities, there is still no breakthrough on any natural calamity prediction mechanism. In such a scenario, the best bet for any country to deal with such an event is to be prepared for the worst while hoping for the best.

A recent scientific study on climate change has concluded that almost all of the summer sea ice in the Arctic Ocean is likely to disappear late this century because of global warming. Such an eventuality is inevitable because of the unstoppable momentum of global warming, which is being caused by the emission of greenhouse gases by automobiles and industrial activity. In India, another study has said that by the middle of this century, the sea level will increase by 24.1 cm, causing coastal floods, and there will be more cyclones in the Bay of Bengal, while the average temperature in New Delhi and Mumbai will increase by 30 to 40 Celsius.

It has taken many scientists to accept the fact that the world’s climate is changing because of human activity. The burgeoning human population, increasing industrial activity, deforestation and the rampant exploitation of the earth’s natural resources have altered our ecosystem irreversibly. The devastating consequences of this are now becoming apparent. However, in spite of all these, experts are unwilling to look at the bigger picture and instead, offer local phenomena as the explanation. But the Earth’s climate is changing...for the worse. Nature, which has helped man live on this planet for thousands of years, providing sunshine, food and water, is turning harsher.

UAE receiving snowfall, the occurrence of tsunamis — all these manifestations of nature’s fury cannot be mere anomalies. It is increasingly becoming clear that they are the result of the damage done to the environment by human beings. But we are still ignoring these warning signs in our pre-occupation with achieving economic growth. Instead of learning from our mistakes, we are trying to outsmart nature. However, we forget that no amount of technology or money can save us from nature’s wrath. This year’s drought may have been nature’s warning bells for us. Hence, we need to understand that it’s not too late...there is time to change our course towards more sustainable, nature-friendly practices. It only requires a change in our mindset — from that of acquisition and consumption to one of sharing and caring.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp