Anna Univ’s IoE tag: TN to ask MHRD to bear 75% funding

College of Engineering at Anna University campus | Express

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will soon write to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), requesting it to provide grants to the extent of 70% to 75% of the sum required for Anna University to be declared as the Institution of Eminence (IoE).

Higher Education secretary, Mangat Ram Sharma told Express that he will request the MHRD to provide at least 70% to 75% of the funds and the remaining 25% would be borne by the State. “We don’t want to lose the opportunity of getting the IoE status for Anna University. An attempt will be made to request the MHRD to lower the amount of the state government’s share. If we don’t receive any positive response on the matter from them, then we will take a final call on the issue,” said Sharma to Express.

Anna University was recommended by the UGC empowered committee, for getting the IoE status with a rider that the Tamil Nadu government should give up to 50% of the grant along with the Centre, that the varsity will receive under the scheme over five years. 

Officials in the higher education department said it would be difficult to bear the 50% share for the state government. The officials said when Anna University applied for the IoE status at that time, no such norm was in place for half amount to be borne by state government. 

