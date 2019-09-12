Home Cities Chennai

Chennai to get a new biweekly train to Hubbali from September 17

The biweekly express will be operated via Arakkonam, Renigunta, Cuddapah, Guntakal, Ballari, Hosepet and Gadag.

Published: 12th September 2019 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

Train,Railways

For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Train connectivity between Chennai and northern parts of Karnataka is set to get better with railways introducing a biweekly express between Chennai and Hubbali.

The regular service of new bi-weekly express will commence from Hubbali on September 17 and from Chennai on September 18.

An inaugural service will be flagged off on Saturday (September 14) in Hubbali, according to official documents.

The train has been introduced by South Western Railway based on the request by Union Minister Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi, who is a Member of Parliament from Dharwad constituency in Karnataka.

The biweekly train will leave Chennai at 3 pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays and reach Hubbali at 5.15 am on the next day. Similarly, on return direction, the train will leave Hubbali at Tuesdays and Fridays
at 9.05 pm and reach Chennai at 10.50 am on the next day.

The biweekly express will be operated via Arakkonam, Renigunta, Cuddapah, Guntakal, Ballari, Hosepet and Gadag.

The new train is expected to fulfill one of the long-pending demands of rail passengers from northern districts of Karnataka to have direct night train to Chennai. Besides providing connectivity to Ballari,
Gadag and Hosepet from Chennai, the train is also expected to benefit the passengers heading to Guntakal as well.

Presently, the Chennai - Hubbali section is being catered by two weekly trains. The Chennai - Hubbali weekly express is being operated on Sundays, while Chennai - Vasco Da Gama express run on Fridays.

Both trains run via Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Krishnarajapuram, Yesvantpur, Tumakuru, Tiptur and Davangere.

Official railway sources said in-spite of huge demand for train frequency of Chennai - Hubbali weekly express could not be increased owing to track constraints. “The advance reservation for new trains
has been thrown open in IRCTC,” said sources.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Southern Railway biweekly express Chennai and H Chennai Southern Railway Hubbali
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp