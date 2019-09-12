Home Cities Chennai

Club not eligible for lease extension: Corporation

Anna Nagar Tower Club is not eligible for extension of the lease period of 99 years, Greater Chennai Corporation counsel told the Madras High Court last week.

Published: 12th September 2019 06:41 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna Nagar Tower Club is not eligible for extension of the lease period of 99 years, Greater Chennai Corporation counsel told the Madras High Court last week.

Counsel said this to Justice G Jayachandran when a writ petition from the club to quash the orders of the Appellate Authority under Tamil Nadu Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act and the Principal Judge, City Civil Court, confirming the order of eviction passed by Commissioner-cum-Estate

Officer of  Greater Chennai Corporation dated September 21, 2012, came up for further hearing.
The judge, after going through the counter-affidavit filed by Joint Commissioner (R&F), Greater Chennai Corporation, and the submissions by counsel for petitioner, adjourned the case for further hearing to September 18, when the Local Administration and Rural Development Department, impleaded as a party-respondent, should file its counter. 

According to the Corporation, the club is occupying prime land and building measuring 33,255 sq.ft at Naduvangarai without any valid lease from the civic body. The lease period granted ended in 1993 and was not extended or renewed by the competent authorities. By an order dated September 21, 2012, the Commissioner-cum-Estate Officer ordered eviction of the club.

It cited a resolution dated June 5,1976 of its Council and a GO dated April 14, 1976 of the Local Administration and Rural Development department, which imposed a ban on granting long lease of its immovable properties. Therefore, the petitioner is not eligible to either extend the lease period or to get disposal of the properties, the corporation said.

