This 'doctor' from Chennai can cure Jawa bikes of any ailment

Nandalal By

Online Desk

Many hearts were broken when the makers of Jawa bikes decided to shut down production in 1996.

After 22 years, joy knew no bounds for Jawa lovers when Classic Legends, part-owned by Mahindra & Mahindra, re-launched the iconic motorcycle.

Even before the relaunch, Jawa owners and mechanics joined hands to keep the bikes on the road. One such unofficial brand ambassador is Sekar, a mechanic from Chennai, who has dedicated his life to Jawa bikes. So much so that he's fondly known as the 'Jawa doctor' among the Jawa fraternity.



For people born before the 80s, Royal Enfield, Rajdoot and Jawa were household names. Jawa had developed a cult following and generations have cherished riding it.

Jawa was a Czech brand, brought to India by Farrokh K Irani and Rustom S Irani. Yezdi was an Indianisation of the Jawa brand, built to greater standards of ruggedness. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)

"Jawa is not just a bike but an emotion. The owners treated it like a family member. When the production came to a halt, die-hard Jawa fans across the country reclaimed Yezdi and Jawa bikes from scrap dealers and hunted down spares from across the country and abroad to rebuild them," says Sekar.



Mechanics like Sekar played an important role in helping Jawa lovers restore bikes from the scrap heap.

ALSO WATCH: TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai

Sekar started working at the age of 10, repairing Lambretta scooters in 1977. It was in 1984 that he found his calling as a motorcycle mechanic. After a two-year stint fixing Rajdoots and Yamaha RD350s, he moved to work at the Reliance Motors in Chennai exclusively on Jawas and Yezdis.

Jawa Sekar played an important role in helping Jawa lovers in Chennai to restore bikes from the scrap heap. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)

With practice and experience, he aced the craft and became an expert on all aspects of Jawa and Yezdi bikes.



"I first touched a Jawa bike in 1979 and from then on, there was no looking back. For the last 35 years, I have been exclusively working on Jawa bikes. At the age of 12, I was able to identify the sounds of the Jawa bike on the roads," says Sekar.

He set up his garage in 1980. Since then, no job is too small or big for him when it comes to Jawas and Yezdis.



"When people call me 'Jawa doctor', I am filled with pride. Can a mechanic get a doctor title? That never happens. At this age, I'm getting such a title though I'm uneducated. I feel very happy," says Sekar.



If you visit Sekar's garage, you will come across around 15 Jawa and Yezdi bikes in various stages of repair. Some have been there for the last two years.

"It is a common belief among the Jawa fraternity in Chennai that whatever be the condition of the bike if it reaches Sekar's hands, any ailments afflicting it will be cured," says Varun, the owner of a 1961 model Jawa bike which was brought back to running condition by Sekar.



During the restoration process, getting the right spare parts for the bikes is one of the most challenging tasks for Sekar. Even though it's a tedious and time-consuming process, nowadays he makes several parts of the bike himself.

There are around 15 Jawa and Yezdi bikes in various stages of repair at Sekar's garage. Some have been there for the last two years.

"Most people who leave their bikes for service are ready to wait as long as it takes. At the end of the day, they just want their bikes in good condition. I try to do my best and If I get good spare parts, I can do a better job," says Sekar.



"I have worked on other bikes as well, but 80% of my work is related to Jawa bikes. I feel I have a knack for them," he adds.



Speaking about the USP of Jawa bikes, he says, "Jawa has many advantages. One is the auto clutch option. Even if the clutch cable breaks, you can run the bike by pulling the gear lever. But it is not easy for everybody. One can only master this option with adequate training."

Sekar also has some celebrity customers like actor Vijay Sethupathi and director Prem.

(Photo | Rakesh Kumar)

The Jawa specialist also has some celebrity customers. "Actor Vijay Sethupathi had brought his bike for service. Director Prem is a good friend of mine. He had suggested my name to Vijay sir. I serviced the bike well and got appreciation from both Prem and Vijay Sethupathi for the service," says Sekar.



For Sekar, repairing Jawa bikes is not just a job. He treats the bikes coming to him for service like his brothers. "I always ask the owner afterward 'how is my brother running now'? I don't feel tired while servicing these bikes. I never run out of energy for this," says Sekar.