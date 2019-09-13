Pongal train ticket bookings open

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Advance reservation for booking train tickets for January 11, in view of Pongal festival, will commence on Friday. Reservation through online and counters will open at 8 am. Booking for travelling on January 10 next year commenced on Thursday. Tickets in night trains from Chennai to Madurai, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Thanjavur and Thiruvarur were sold out within an hour.

However, more than 50 per cent of the tickets in day trains, including Vaigai and Pallavan Express, remained not booked till the end of the day. The ticket demand in Chennai - Coimbatore section also remained dull for travel on January 10.

“It is a continuous holiday for seven to eight days for this Pongal festival. Hence, movement of passengers gets distributed for several days. The demand will only be limited and there will not be much crowd in buses and trains this year,” said a travel agent at Egmore.