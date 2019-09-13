Sensors to monitor stability of Ekkattuthangal bridge on real-time basis

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To ensure safety of bridges, the State highways department has begun monitoring the stability and deterioration of the structures through sensors on real-time basis. The initiative is aimed at assessing the stability electronically as against the existing practice of physical inspection and thereby improving safety. About 8,600 major and minor bridges in the State, are in different stages of deterioration.

For the first time, the sensor-based structural health monitoring system has been installed on Ekkattuthangal bridge along Adyar river on Jawaharhlal Nehru Salai. The Quality assurance and Research wing of State highways has been entrusted with the task of collecting the data under Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiative (TANII) scheme.

As part of the project, 41 electronic devices of four different types of sensors have been installed at critical locations. These devices will monitor the strength of girders, span and temperature of the structure.“The GPS-enabled electronic devices will observe the thickness of structure, physical damage and other vital measurements which indicate deterioration level of the structure and transmit data through communication network. By analysing the data through software platform, the location and severity of deterioration and damage can automatically be assessed on real-time basis,” V Geetha, Chief Engineer, Quality assurance and Research wing, told Express.

She said the department has started receiving data from Ekkattuthangal bridge for the past three months. “We will collect data for a few more months and accordingly decide on the strength of the bridge.” Though the life span of a bridge is not predetermined, highways bridges are designed to withstand about 70 to 100 years depending on various factors. “Based on data from Ekkattuthangal bridge, all other bridges, including rail over bridges and river bridges, will be covered under the programme,” said a senior highways official.

In the conventional method of inspection, damage in the structure exhibit as they progress due to which defects at critical locations could not be detected. Thus, strength of the bridges could not be assessed quantitatively, said officials. However, under the sensor-based monitoring system, real-time data will help to arrest possible damage in any critical portion in the structure, officials said.

Four types of sensors installed

Strain gauge sensors- 24

Linear variable differential transformer sensors- 10

Accelerometer sensors- 3

Temperature gauges- 4