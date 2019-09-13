Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu Police told to file report on two-year-old unsolved German tourist rape case

The Kancheepuram police is yet to trace the accused who had raped a German tourist in the sea shore at Mahabalipuram in 2017.

Published: 13th September 2019

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an ‘up-to-date’ report from the Kancheepuram district police on the German tourist rape case of 2017.

The case, filed by one K Sudhan, came up for hearing at a bench headed by Jyotika Kalra at the open hearing organised by the commission at the Anna Centenary library on Thursday.

“The police informed us that a special investigative committee has been formed and we have sought an up-to-date report on the developments in the case,” said Srinivas Kamath, deputy registrar, NHRC, told Express.

The 32-year-old was allegedly dragged into a casuarina grove and raped by unidentified men in Mahabalipuram when she was visiting the country as part of a group.

In December 2017, the police had released the sketch of the suspects after collecting CCTV footages from the locality since there were no CCTVs in the crime scene.

However, the Kancheepuram police is yet to make a breakthrough.

The woman was part of a group of 15 including other family members who had come to visit the city three days before the incident. They had stayed at a private resort in East Coast Road and had gone to the seashore when the incident took place.

