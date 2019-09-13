Three-year-old girl from Congo undergoes successful heart surgery in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Dr K M Cherian’s Frontier Lifeline Hospital here, successfully performed heart surgery on a three-year-old girl from Congo, Central Africa.Malia Makomba was diagnosed with multiple holes in the walls between the two pumping chambers and also abnormal connection, when she was 10 months old, in Congo. Then the infant was taken to South Africa, where she underwent preliminary surgery for the condition, a release from the hospital added.

Despite the procedure, the child’s heart condition had progressed once again. She was then brought to Dr K M Cherian’s Frontier Lifeline Hospital on August 13. The surgery was performed on August 22, the release added. Doctors corrected the heart by creating a pathway to the lungs and closing of the hole in Malia’s heart.