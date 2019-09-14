Home Cities Chennai

An ode to Indian architecture through regal temple jewellery  


Bursting with vivacious hues of red, blue and green, a necklace showcases an exuberant peacock design studded with precious stones and beautified with enamel.

Published: 14th September 2019 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

Bursting with vivacious hues of red, blue and green, a necklace showcases an exuberant peacock design studded with precious stones and beautified with enamel. This is just one among the many statement pieces displayed by New Delhi-based jewellery designer Sumit Sawhney under his label Apala by Sumit. He will be in the city for a two-day exhibition hosted by Jito-The Bridal Story at Taj Coromandel this weekend. The jewellery line he brings to the city for the first time is titled The Temple Bride. 

Ethereal, dreamy and vibrant — these superlatives best define his meticulous craftsmanship. “The city that was once worshipping the yellow metal has moved towards exploring the temple and antique pieces over the past three to four years. I admire patrons here for their versatility and strong aesthetic sense,” says Sumit, who started his brand in 2006. He has an active presence on Instagram and also retails through his website. Sumit has created an exclusive range of one-of-its-kind brooches for men which already is a rage among his clients. His designs take inspiration from world art, architecture and nature. It’s common to find nature-inspired motifs like royal symbols, animals, flowers and doorways of temples. The pieces are made using silver and coated with layers of 22-carat gold. The designs strike a fine balance between individual elements and overall outlook to ensure a clear-cut finish. 

“You will find mystic characters in my creations. Every piece is embellished with real precious stones to accentuate the beauty. The pieces for showcase have been curated keeping in mind the likes of Chennaiites. We have earrings, cuffs, brooches, necklaces, bracelets and other accessories,” says Sumit, whose clientele includes celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan and Sunny Leone. 
“The whole process of customisation with me is collaborative. I do push my clients beyond their comfort zone to try out new looks. We come to a conclusion after taking their body frame, face-cut and skin tone into consideration. It’s a friendly process. I am looking forward to personally attending to patrons in Chennai and style them based on preferences,” he says. 
(The exhibition will be held today and tomorrow.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp