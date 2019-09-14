An ode to Indian architecture through regal temple jewellery  

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

Bursting with vivacious hues of red, blue and green, a necklace showcases an exuberant peacock design studded with precious stones and beautified with enamel. This is just one among the many statement pieces displayed by New Delhi-based jewellery designer Sumit Sawhney under his label Apala by Sumit. He will be in the city for a two-day exhibition hosted by Jito-The Bridal Story at Taj Coromandel this weekend. The jewellery line he brings to the city for the first time is titled The Temple Bride.

Ethereal, dreamy and vibrant — these superlatives best define his meticulous craftsmanship. “The city that was once worshipping the yellow metal has moved towards exploring the temple and antique pieces over the past three to four years. I admire patrons here for their versatility and strong aesthetic sense,” says Sumit, who started his brand in 2006. He has an active presence on Instagram and also retails through his website. Sumit has created an exclusive range of one-of-its-kind brooches for men which already is a rage among his clients. His designs take inspiration from world art, architecture and nature. It’s common to find nature-inspired motifs like royal symbols, animals, flowers and doorways of temples. The pieces are made using silver and coated with layers of 22-carat gold. The designs strike a fine balance between individual elements and overall outlook to ensure a clear-cut finish.

“You will find mystic characters in my creations. Every piece is embellished with real precious stones to accentuate the beauty. The pieces for showcase have been curated keeping in mind the likes of Chennaiites. We have earrings, cuffs, brooches, necklaces, bracelets and other accessories,” says Sumit, whose clientele includes celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan and Sunny Leone.

“The whole process of customisation with me is collaborative. I do push my clients beyond their comfort zone to try out new looks. We come to a conclusion after taking their body frame, face-cut and skin tone into consideration. It’s a friendly process. I am looking forward to personally attending to patrons in Chennai and style them based on preferences,” he says.

(The exhibition will be held today and tomorrow.)