Indian Bank rolls out rewards plan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Bank launched ‘Ind Advantage’, a rewards point programme, for its customers who use debit card for digital banking, especially mobile and internet banking, on Friday.



The facility was launched here by M K Bhattacharya, Executive Director, Indian Bank. Speaking after launching the facility, Bhattacharya said,”The Rewards point programme will also be extended for its credit cards users in the future. It is important to launch such loyalty programmes to retain the customers from the competitors.”

Speaking about the customers patronage, Bhattacharya said,”From June 2018 to June 2019, there is 28% increase in net banking users, and mobile banking users have increased from 91 million to 352 million. The bank’s net banking transactions also increased by 16% for the same period.” The Bank has tied up with the Loyalty Rewards Management Pvt Ltd for the programme. Explaining about the programme, Amresh Acharya, MD and CEO, Loyalty Rewards Management Pvt Ltd, said, “The users will get reward points for booking flight tickets, movie tickets, hotels and also for shopping at stores. The company has tied up with almost all leading stores like Lifestyle, Max, Big Bazaar and others.”