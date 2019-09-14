Home Cities Chennai

Indian Bank rolls out rewards plan

Indian Bank launched ‘Ind Advantage’, a rewards point programme, for its customers who use debit card for digital banking, especially mobile and internet banking, on Friday.

Published: 14th September 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

M K Bhattacharya, Executive Director, Indian Bank launching “Ind Advantage”, a rewards point programme

M K Bhattacharya, Executive Director, Indian Bank launching “Ind Advantage”, a rewards point programme on Friday. (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Bank launched ‘Ind Advantage’, a rewards point programme, for its customers who use debit card for digital banking, especially mobile and internet banking, on Friday.

The facility was launched here by M K Bhattacharya, Executive Director, Indian Bank. Speaking after launching the facility, Bhattacharya said,”The Rewards point programme will also be extended for its credit cards users in the future. It is important to launch such loyalty programmes to retain the customers from the competitors.”

Speaking about the customers patronage, Bhattacharya said,”From June 2018 to June 2019, there is 28% increase in net banking users, and mobile banking users have increased from 91 million to 352 million. The bank’s net banking transactions also increased by 16% for the same period.” The Bank has tied up with the Loyalty Rewards Management Pvt Ltd for the programme. Explaining about the programme, Amresh Acharya, MD and CEO, Loyalty Rewards Management Pvt Ltd, said, “The users will get reward points for booking flight tickets, movie tickets, hotels and also for shopping at stores. The company has tied up with almost all leading stores like Lifestyle, Max, Big Bazaar and others.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Bank
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp