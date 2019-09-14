IVF for women above 45 years is unethical, say fertility specialist

Sowmya Mani By

CHENNAI: The recent case of a 74-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh delivering twins has sent shock waves across the medical community. Doctors from the Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction (ISAR), Indian Fertility Society, and the Academy of Clinical Embryologists have issued a joint statement, slamming the hospital. They called it a ‘mindless misutilisation of IVF technologies’. Express speaks to Dr P Padma Priya, consultant obstetrician, gynaecologist and fertility specialist at Jeyam multi-speciality & Fertility Hospital, Tiruchy, to understand what IVF means and what are the rules that govern it.

GUIDELINES



“This case from Andhra Pradesh is a total misuse of Assisted Reproductive Treatment (ART). IVF is supposed to be done only for women between the age of 18 years and 45 years, and only three times. If it doesn’t work, the patients have to go in for adoption,” says Dr Priya.



Explaining why it is a risk to perform IVF on an elderly person, she says, “It’s completely unethical. There are so many problems in doing this to a woman aged 74. First problem is raising the child, when the child grows up, how can the parents take care of him/her.



Parental attention will not be there. From a medical perspective, maternal mortality is very high, and mothers have a high chance of getting diabetes and hypertension.”

THE PROCEDURE



IVF is an artificial reproductive technique where sperm and eggs are fertilised outside the body in a dish in the lab. The fertilised eggs, called embryos, are transplanted into the uterus after growing them for three to five days. Alternatively, the embryos can be frozen and transferred to the uterus in the next cycle. “In IVF,

fertilisation happens outside the body instead of inside the fallopian tube,” says Dr Priya.



WHEN TO OPT FOR IVF

There are male and female indicators that make IVF necessary:



MALE INDICATORS

The man can’t perform sexual intercourse

Semen parameters are too low



FEMALE INDICATORS

Blockage or removal of the fallopian tube

Previous sterilisation

Ovulation problems like PCOD

Severe endometriosis

RISK FACTORS

Ovarian hyper stimulation: When the gonadotropin injection is given, sometimes too many follicles develop. Ovaries become swollen and fluid appears in the cavities

Multiple births: IVF increases the risk of multiple births



WHY IVF IS ON THE RISE

Increased cases of PCOD. Many women don’t ovulate

The age when women conceive is delayed. We see many cases of pregnancy after 35

Chance of natural pregnancy lowers with age

Obesity is on the rise. Obesity leads to problems in ovulation



‘DON’T TRY THIS AFTER 45’

The worldwide success rate of IVF is 35%-40% per cycle. “There is a need to counsel patients, especially those who are above 50 years. We must not entertain such patients. They must be strictly told that IVF cannot be administered to them,” she says.

