Home Cities Chennai

On the right track

Chennai Kaalpandhu League was an encouraging experience for students of government, Corporation and aided schools

Published: 14th September 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

The final match was held on Friday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Kannalmozhi Kabilan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On a nondescript Friday, a corner of YMCA College of Physical Education stood witness to what could one day be the defining moment of competitive football for schoolchildren — Chennai Kaalpandhu League. A successful corporate (LatentView Analytics) and a zealous NGO (Siksha) had come together to offer football as a means for restorative intervention for children of immense talent but little means. 

For Siksha, sports serves as a handy tool for change. At LatentView, sports is an integral part of the organisation. When the latter was looking to direct its CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) fund towards the benefit of underprivileged children, Siksha stepped in to design this unique programme. 
Thus began a month-long exercise of selecting and sorting some of the most deserving schools in Chennai. With the help of the School Education Department and the Greater Chennai Corporation, the two doyens picked 50 schools (government, Corporation and aided) for the programme. Some funds and plenty of league matches later, three teams made it to the finals on Friday. Children — ranging from 10 to 15 years of age — sporting team-coloured jerseys were huddled under trees and temporary shelters, discussing strategy, while the adults around them had their eyes set on loftier dreams. 
Ramesh Kumar, coach of the team from the Hindu Union Community (HCU) Higher Secondary School, Choolaimedu, hopes that the event would help them access more funds and equipment. His team of 11-strong has plenty of talent packed in it. Many of them have been playing at the district and state level for years now. Even the youngest among them — all of 10 years and four feet — is no novice. However, with no support from the government or the Corporation, they are having to fend for themselves. From travel expenses to buying the cheapest shoes available, it is with the help of some trusted alumni and like-minded individuals that the team has been subsisting over the years. The LatentView-Siksha event, while helping the children encounter tougher competition, will open doors for them (either for the team or the players), hopes Ramesh.

Perambur Don Bosco Higher Secondary School’s coach  Jeyasingh, too has similar hopes. This could be the event to put the boys on the sporting map, he says. His team too is populated with zonal and district level players. 
The event has already done its job, helping the boys get new experience and up their game. Perhaps, this could be a place where people from the outside notice newer talent and set the boys on the right track. What with Indian Super League’s youth championship taking shape, this could be of tremendous help, he says.

On early Friday evening, it was Don Bosco’s team that took home the trophy. However, the highest scorer came from HUC school; the Best Upcoming Player was picked from the second runner-up — Kalyanapuram Corporation Higher Secondary School (the only corporation school to make it to the finals). 

Friday may turn out to be a significant day in the history of Chennai Kaalpandhu League. For the children though, it was just another day of sport. They did what they do best, posed for a few pictures and walked away (some of them, heavily bruised). Siksha hopes they will get to provide such opportunities for the children year after year. Perhaps next year round, there might be a girls league too.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp