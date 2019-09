Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on Sept 17

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on 17.09.2019 from 09.00 am to 05.00 pm for maintenance work.

Supply will be resumed before 05.00 P.M if the works are completed.

PUZHAL AREA : Jail Quarters, Anthoniyar st (Puzhal), Kannapa swamy nagar, One part of GNT road, Vandivedu, Anna street, PWD st & Market, GNT service road, Kamaraj nagar, M.A Nagar, Padiyanallur, Indira Gandhi salai.

LAKSHMIPURAM AREA : Teachers colony, Venkataeswara nagar, Ganapathy nagar, Krishna nagar, Devi nagar, Kumaran nagar, Iyyappa nagar, Sathya nagar, Bhavani st, Jayanthi nagar, Vivekananda nagar, Kadappa road, Sarathi nagar.

VELACHERY AREA: Ram nagar, By pass, Seetharam nagar, Dandeeswaram, Tansi nagar, Vijay nagar, MGR nagar, Velachery main road Jegannathapuram, Rajalakshmi nagar, TA Koil st, Gandhi salai, KA Ramasamy nagar, Anna garden, VGP Selvan nagar, Anna nagar, Venkateshwara nagar, Murugu nagar, Nehru nagar, Sarathi nagar, Baby nagar, Annai Indra nagar, Park Avenue, Part of Tharamani 100 feet road.

PAMMAL AREA : Balaji nagar, Gurusamy nagar, Venkateswara nagar, Kasthuribai nagar, Sathya nagar, Elumalai st, Pammal main road, Anna nagar area, Signal office road, Gandhi road, Nallathambi road, H.L colony, Pammal, Nehru nagar, Venkateswara nagar (Nehru nagar feeder), Agatheeswara nagar, Bharathi nagar, Pozhichalur bus stand, Prem nagar.