Home Cities Chennai

SC poser to govt on policy for linking of Aadhaar to social media accounts  

The court will decide on Facebook’s transfer petition only after the Centre’s response.

Published: 14th September 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Centre by September 24 on whether it was in the process of formulating laws, rules or guidelines with respect to linking of Aadhaar details with social media accounts. 

The court will decide on Facebook’s transfer petition only after the Centre’s response.
The response came on Facebook’s plea seeking transfer of various petitions on linking Aadhaar to individual profiles pending before different high courts to the Supreme Court.
Two writ petitions were filed in the Madras High Court in July last year, seeking interlinking of Aadhaar with social media accounts for identity authentication purposes.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told a bench comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose that the government had no objection to transfer of the cases to the top court but the Madras High Court had already spent considerable time on the case.
The social media giant, in its plea, contended that there were four petitions, including two in the Madras

Hight Court C and one each in the Bombay and Jabalpur HCs, which contained similar prayers. The Supreme Court should hear all the petitions collectively to avoid conflicting judgments, it contended.
The Tamil Nadu government, in its counter affidavit, stated that the transfer plea was replete with false and misleading averments and was a blatant attempt to misguide the court for oblique motives. The affidavit cited a list of 34 criminal cases in which WhatsApp failed to disclose originator information including the Pollachi case. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
social media accounts Aadhaar
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp