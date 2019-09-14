Home Cities Chennai

Sindhi ladies make merry aboard Chennai Metro

The sound of laughter, songs and animated conversations filled the coach of the train from Egmore to Airport.

CHENNAI: On Friday, while regular Chennai Metro Rail passengers sat glued to their phones as the picturesque view of the city zipped past them, a group of women were making merry with unbridled joy and happiness. The sound of laughter, songs and animated conversations filled the coach of the train from Egmore to Airport. Around 60 members of the Chennai Sindhi Ladies Chapter went on a Metro ride. Amid the usual weekday hustle at the station, the sprightly women gathered at the concourse level of the Egmore station.

“We have members from ages 40 to 70 plus. Many of them shared their desire to travel in the Metro and as the president, I wanted to fulfil it. So with the help of my committee members, we mapped different Metro stations, zeroed in on the most feasible ones for all members and decided to curate a trip,” said Renu Raheja, president of the chapter. “The Metro officials were warm, responsive and cooperative when we shared our interest in hosting such an event. This encouraged us to make the event a reality.”

A presentation about the initiation of the Metro in the city, its commencement in 2015, and its gradual growth and evolution was curated by CMRL officials. “The number of people who use the Metro in Chennai has spiked from 70,000 to one lakh people per day,” shared an official. 

At 4.30 pm, the members accompanied by Metro staff members waited to board the train and experience the “ride of their lives”. “Since we also have senior citizens, the CMRL was accommodative and assigned staff members to help them board the Metro,” said Renu.

As amused travellers looked on, the women danced, sang and played multiples rounds of Antakshari. “I have travelled in Metro trains in other cities and countries. This has been the best so far. The cleanliness is impeccable and the assistance from the CMRL is commendable. I hope they keep up the standard,” shared 68-year-old Kavitha Lakhi.

Sixty-five-year-old Kanchan who incidentally celebrated her 65th birthday on Friday told CE that spending the day on the Metro made it a memorable birthday.

