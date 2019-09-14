Home Cities Chennai

The Queen of carrom

A 13-year-old Madurai girl won gold in the under-14 category in carrom at the CISCE National Sports & Games held in Hyderabad recently.

By Vinodh Arulappan
Express News Service

A 13-year-old Madurai girl won gold in the under-14 category in carrom at the CISCE National Sports & Games held in Hyderabad recently. K Thejasvini achieved this feat after competing against 300 students at the national-level tournament.

The class 7 student found her love for carrom when she was seven years old. “During my summer vacation, I saw my cousins play carrom. The game, at first glance, excited me, and I started playing for amusement,” she said. Soon, the student of Vikaaka School took part in a carrom contest held at the premises and won a small prize.

This taste of victory encouraged her to take up the sport seriously and she enrolled for classes at the Madurai District Carrom Association, and was tutored by M Syed Abuthahir, honorary assistant secretary of Tamil Nadu Carrom Association.
“I used to go to the coaching centre every time I had a holiday. I wake up early every morning so that I can get an hour’s worth of practice before school. I also practice after school,” she said. Her coach, Abuthahir, said that his pupil is a hard worker and has been selected for a national-level tournament that will be held in December 2019.

Her parents, Karthik Kumar and Devi Bala, were surprised by their daughter’s spurt of interest in the sport. “We decided to give her all the available resources. Carrom requires accuracy, precision and concentration. These traits are even useful in her studies,” said Devi Bala. Motivated by her daughter’s passion, Devi pursued a qualification to be a state-level umpire for carrom. “I could achieve this only with the encouragement from my parents, teachers and coach. This game has haunted me and I will work hard to become a world champion one day,” said Thejasvini. 

