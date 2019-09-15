Home Cities Chennai

Girl stages kidnap in Chennai to help boyfriend go abroad 

Vignesh lodged a complaint at Koyambedu police station. Probe with the help of call records led to the arrest of Mano from Karaikal.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a nurse was reported to have been kidnapped by unidentified men from Koyambedu bus terminus for a ransom of Rs 10 lakh, police probe has revealed that the incident was staged as her boyfriend was in need of money to go abroad for a job. Both were arrested by CMBT police. While the woman, A Vidya (22) from Telangana, worked as a nurse in a private hospital in Chennai, her boyfriend was identified as Mano (25) of Karaikal, who used to work in a software firm.

“On Wednesday, Vidya’s father Arumugam received an anonymous call that his daughter had been kidnapped and would be released for a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. The caller also called Vignesh and conveyed the same message and to convince him, Vidya spoke in a feeble voice begging to be rescued,” said a police officer quoting Vignesh.

Vignesh lodged a complaint at Koyambedu police station. Probe with the help of call records led to the arrest of Mano from Karaikal. Interrogation of Mano revealed that he and Vidya were said to be in a relationship for a few years and both allegedly hatched a plan to get Rs 10 lakh from Vidya’s father as Mano was in need of money to go abroad. Following this, Vidya was also secured from Cuddalore. “Vidya’s father recently sold a piece of land for Rs 14 lakh and she wanted to help her boyfriend with the money,” said police.

