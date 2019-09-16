Centre grants CRZ clearance for phase III eco-restoration of Chennai’s Adyar river

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of Union Environment Ministry has granted Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for third phase of Adyar river eco-restoration.

The last and third phase of restoration comprises of 40 km from Thiru Vi Ka bridge to Adanur tank, of which 2.8 km stretch from Thiru Vi Ka bridge to upstream of Kotturpuram bridge falls under CRZ area for which clearance was mandated from environment ministry before commencing any works.

Officials of Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT), which is the monitoring agency, told Express that restoration works like desilting, bund strengthening, construction of flood protect walls etc were going on in full swing in non-CRZ areas and now with clearance being granted, works will be undertaken in CRZ area as well. In 2017, State government has sanctioned Rs 555 crore for the third phase of restoration works.

As per the presentation given by CRRT before the Committee, a total of 13 restoration projects are proposed in CRZ area, which are broadly grouped as sewage management, river channel improvement, riverfront development, river mouth management and other associated facilities.

The biggest challenge for the CRRT would be plugging sewage and solid waste dumping. To counter this, two-interception mains in Adyar and Kotturpuram diverting the raw sewage to a new in-situ treatment facility near MRTS bridge and laying of new network to collect the sewage in the houses and connect to the existing network in Greenways Road is proposed.

"Two interception mains and diversion systems proposed in Adyar and Kotturpuram have been designed to route the outfalls to the current sewers or the proposed modular STPs. Total effluent generated is 395 KLD, which will be treated and the treated wastewater will be used for plantation in parks, vegetation along the river banks and maintenance ways proposed in this project," CRRT said and added that native vegetation is proposed all along the river banks as part of the eco-restoration.

On riverfront development, maintenance ways, parking lots and floating docks are proposed at Thiru Vi Ka bridge, MRTS bridge, Kotturpuram, Suriya Nagar, Radhakrishnapuram.

Committee appreciates CRRT efforts

The EAC has appreciated CRRT for successfully carrying out the restoration of first two phases, including the development of eco-park (Adyar Poonga) and the estuarine region which extends from the river mouth to the Thiru Vi Ka bridge covering 358 acres. "CRRT has taken lot of effort in reviving the ecology of the area." The Committee also welcomed the State government's initiative on ongoing Integrated Cooum River Eco-restoration that will lead to better mode of water carrying capacity of the rivers.

List of activities for which CRZ nod was given:

Sewage management:

1. Two interception mains in Adyar and Kotturpuram diverting the raw

sewage to a new in-situ treatment facility near MRTS Bridge.

2. Laying of a new network to collect the sewage in the houses and

connect to the existing network in Greenways Road

River Channel Improvement:

Desilting from Thiru Vi. Ka Bridge to 400 meters upstream of Kotturpuram bridge

Riverfront Development:

1. Maintenance way on the right bank from Thiru. Vi. Ka Bridge to MRTS Bridge.

2. Maintenance way on the right bank from MRTS Bridge to Kotturpuram Bridge.

3. Maintenance way on the right bank from Kotturpuram Bridge to Suriya

Nagar Slum.

4. Park near Kotturpuram downstream of MRTS Bridge on the right bank.

5. Installation of floating docks in 2 locations (Kotturpuram &

Dr.Radhakrishna Puram)

6. Parking lots in 2 locations (Thiru. Vi. Ka Bridge

and Kotturpuram)

Cost of the projects: Rs 121.17 crore