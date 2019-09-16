Comedy has a new home in Chennai: SoCo - South of Comedy

Home Cities Chennai

On a  balmy Thursday evening, Evam Standup Tamasha and Savera Hotel collaborated to launch their new comedy club — SoCo (South of Comedy) at Bamboo Bar.

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hearty laughter and loud cheers filled the hall of a newly launched comedy space in town. Excited fans clicked pictures with their favourite comics. They were readying themselves to witness the marriage of humour and hospitality.

On a  balmy Thursday evening, Evam Standup Tamasha and Savera Hotel collaborated to launch their new comedy club — SoCo (South of Comedy) at Bamboo Bar. Located in the heart of the city, the club is set to serve laughter on a platter with scrumptious food and drinks on the side. 

Guru Narayan C

“It’s an Evam initiative and Savera is supporting it because we believe in comedy and we believe in Evam. Savera has always encouraged new ideas and new initiatives by talented young people. With a dearth of regional comedy space in hotels, we’ve only made a beginning,” said A Nina Reddy, joint managing director, Savera Hotel.

The 120-seater space is dimly lit and has a cosy bar. The walls are painted with names of popular comedians from the south Indian film industry. The distance between the performer and the first row of audience is just two to three feet.

While we wait for the club’s second live show to begin on Saturday, one of the stand-up comics, Rabhinder Kannan, tells us, “Evam started the comedy movement down south around eight years back. Our goal was always to have a dedicated comedy room. But we achieved other far-fetched landmarks like going viral, travelling across the globe and taking comics to a different platform. This space is a boon and we hope to celebrate comedy in all its forms,” said Rabhinder, head of operations at Evam Standup Tamasha.

The club will have events related to comedy like musical nights by Motta Maadi Music, celebrating Tamil comedy song, a pub quiz for comedy enthusiasts, de-construction of comedy scenes with renowned comedians or comedy writers, and open mics for aspiring comics. “Our first performance at the club was a 75-minute show of dark and offensive jokes by rising comics. Our audience is in the age group of 20-40 as of now. Praveen Kumar will perform in October with some clean comedy appropriate for all age groups. Our events are monthly and we have shows in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and English until November. We’re all hoping for the day when the audience decides to watch a live show over a movie,” he said. 
For details, visit Instagram page: SoCo_Chennai

