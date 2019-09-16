Ganja seized, 8 peddlers nabbed in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eight ganja dealers including four main ones in the city were arrested on Sunday and the contraband was seized from them. One of them K Singaravel (32) was found to have more than 1,400 customers in the city.

A team, led by G Suguna Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Triplicane), which has been monitoring peddling of ganja among students of schools and colleges, nabbed Singaravel from Madurai and based on his tip-off, arrested seven others.

The accused were identified as M Pandian (57) from Theni, E Amaldoss (44) from Teynampet, I Priyalakshmi (22) from Nellore, A Surya Prakash (21) from Teynampet, S Selvam (56) from Maduravoyal, K Durai (65) Pulianthope and V Varadaraja (55) from Maduravoyal.

“Singaravel was staying at a rented house at Adyar and was caught while selling ganja to school students in Besant Nagar. During interrogation he spilled the beans that he had procured ganja from Pandian, Priyalakshmi and Amaldoss,” said police.

The police seized four kg of ganja from Singaravel’s house, which was kept in small packets and set a trap for other dealers, calling from Singaravel’s phone.

“We seized three-kg ganja from Priyalakshmi’s residence in Guindy, 36-kg ganja from Pandian’s house and three kg from the house of Amaldoss,” said the police officer.

Three held in Uthiramerur

Three youth who had two kg ganja in their possession were arrested and their two-wheeler with a ‘press’ sticker on it was seized in Tiruvallur district on Sunday. During a vehicle check at Kattiyampanthal in Uthiramerur, the police nabbed three men. They arrested and remanded in judicial custody the accused identified as L Jagan (19), E Ramesh (22) and R Karthik (26)

‘Auto driver commits suicide over police inaction’

Chennai: An autorickshaw driver committed suicide in Kilpauk on Saturday night, allegedly dejected over police inaction to trace his stolen vehicle. Rajesh of Mandapam Street lost his auto in January. When he approached the TP Chatram police for lodging a plaint, he was issued just a CSR (Community Service Register) receipt, his relatives told media. “Rajesh recently saw his stolen auto being used by another person in the same locality. While he lodged another complaint, police did not take action,” relatives alleged. A dejected Rajesh hanged himself at his house on Saturday night. Kilpauk Assistant Commissioner Raja refuted the allegation, saying Rajesh had committed suicide due to family dispute. If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044-24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.

Two college students from Taramani drown in sea

Chennai: A visit to the Neelankarai beach on Sunday turned fatal for two college students as they drowned while swimming in the sea. They were identified as Akash (19) and Jagan (19) of Taramani and students of different colleges. On Sunday afternoon, five youngsters were swimming when two of them suddenly went missing. One of them, Jagan, was rescued by some fishermen in the locality. An ambulance rushed to the spot, but the staff confirmed that Jagan was dead. A few hours later, Akash’s body was washed ashore.

Priest held for cheating 30 women of jewellery

Chennai: A 28-year-old temple priest from Aminjikarai has been arrested on charges of cheating 30 women. Anandan, a priest at Muthukarumari Amman Temple at Ponnuvel Thottam for over eight years, had suggested spiritual means to solve their problems, and the women gave him ornaments which he had kept in a container inside the temple for 21 days. He gave them back the container, asking them to conduct pooja daily for 21 days and not to open it till then. After the deadline, the women opened the container only to find their ornaments missing. Subsequently, on complaints from 30 women, the Aminjikarai police registered a case and arrested Anandan. Preliminary enquiries revealed that he had stolen around 95 gold ornaments and given them to a pawnbroker. The police on Sunday summoned 20 pawnbrokers for an inquiry.