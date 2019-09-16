Insurance firm told to pay Rs 14 lakh to Chennai accident victim’s kin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two years after the death of a security guard in a motorcycle accident near RA Puram, a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal directed the United India Insurance Company to provide a compensation of Rs 14.92 lakh to his family.

Thangamani, the deceased, was walking along the RK Mutt Road when a bike mowed him. According to the petition filed by his family, Thangamani sustained multiple injuries and succumbed at a hospital.

His family submitted a petition seeking compensation of Rs 25 lakh from the United Insurance and filed a petition at the tribunal.

The counsel for the firm stated that the motorcycle rider did not produce any records to know as to whether the vehicle was involved in the accident. The tribunal then observed that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving.