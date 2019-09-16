Pay full amount or give new car, consumer forum tells Hyundai Motors India limited

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A consumer forum directed Hyundai Motors India limited and Tafe Access Limited to provide Rs 3,98,731 or a new vehicle to Kamalchand Chhajer of Sowcarpet.

The complainant submitted he paid for 2008 model of Hyundai i10 car, however, the company provided him a 2007 model with defects.

After insurance and banking formalities through which full payment was completed in tranches, the showroom delivered a 2007 model car on March 5, 2008. With scratches across and the speedometer clocking a total of 500 km, the car was delivered at night.

After several months, the registration certificate was provided with the 2007 model details and Kamalchand sent a legal notice. With no response, he filed petition at the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai (South) forum seeking compensation.