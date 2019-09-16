Pay full amount or give new car, consumer forum tells Hyundai Motors India limited
The complainant submitted he paid for 2008 model of Hyundai i10 car, however, the company provided him a 2007 model with defects.
CHENNAI: A consumer forum directed Hyundai Motors India limited and Tafe Access Limited to provide Rs 3,98,731 or a new vehicle to Kamalchand Chhajer of Sowcarpet.
After insurance and banking formalities through which full payment was completed in tranches, the showroom delivered a 2007 model car on March 5, 2008. With scratches across and the speedometer clocking a total of 500 km, the car was delivered at night.
After several months, the registration certificate was provided with the 2007 model details and Kamalchand sent a legal notice. With no response, he filed petition at the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai (South) forum seeking compensation.